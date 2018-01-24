The council, which recently won a tournament at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Wash., practices under the guidance of Rebrovick and several full- and part-time coaches. The team also hosts a high school tournament for 3,000 students over President’s Day weekend, as well as a summer workshop to cover costs.
Hemanth Sanjeev, a senior from Macon, Ga., who in 2016 helped lead the team to its first national championship in 26 years, spends about 10 hours a week preparing for tournaments.
“A lot of it is researching scholarly articles, compiling them into arguments, preparing that into readable blocks, looking at teammates’ work, and synthesizing that into strategies,” said the economics concentrator, who began competing in debates in eighth grade. “I like that it’s really demanding that you have to read along and learn a lot about what your opponent is saying. Everybody is always innovating their arguments. Everybody on some level is an intense competitive person in debate.”
Rebrovick said the students eventually go on to graduate school in humanities or physical sciences, law school, and academia. A few, of late, have found careers in the financial industry.
“They learn to be persuasive. They learn to present arguments … that are comprehensible and understandable even if they are complex,” he said.
Yet even the simplest argument can turn profound for the debate team. Junior and current team captain Ayush Midha, who with Sanjeev won the Rex Copeland Award last year as the top debate team in the country, said the team has been “trying to get team T-shirts made for the last two years, but it’s hard to get everyone to agree on something.”
“We got close at one point, but then got to a sticking point: Do we want quarter-zips or full zips, and then it just didn’t happen,” he said. “We’re lacking in the uniform department, but I can honestly say for sure that some of my best friends are on the debate team.”