The pomp and pageantry of Commencement may still be months away, but on a crisp December afternoon less than a mile from Tercentenary Theatre, the newest graduates of Harvard College were celebrated at the Midyear Graduates Recognition Ceremony.
There was a festive mood in the Student Organization Center at Hilles as speakers took to the dais to offer wisdom and well wishes to the 138 midyear graduates — many of whom had taken time off from Harvard to pursue unexpected opportunities or face unforeseen challenges. Following the ceremony, graduates joined faculty, friends, and family at a reception to toast their Harvard journeys.
Photos by Will Halsey
Having taken his last final that morning, Ben Kelly ’17 celebrates at midyear graduation. Kelly plans to stay at Harvard as an on-campus missionary for the Fellowship of Catholic University Students.
By Peter Reuell, Harvard Staff Writer |November 30, 2017 |
