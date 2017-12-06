The pomp and pageantry of Commencement may still be months away, but on a crisp December afternoon less than a mile from Tercentenary Theatre, the newest graduates of Harvard College were celebrated at the Midyear Graduates Recognition Ceremony.

There was a festive mood in the Student Organization Center at Hilles as speakers took to the dais to offer wisdom and well wishes to the 138 midyear graduates — many of whom had taken time off from Harvard to pursue unexpected opportunities or face unforeseen challenges. Following the ceremony, graduates joined faculty, friends, and family at a reception to toast their Harvard journeys.