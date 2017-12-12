Whether seeking solitude or socializing, there’s a spot for you

Whether you’re a caffeine-fueled socializer or an ear-plugged silence seeker, there’s a perfect study space at Harvard for you.

James Gusmer ’21 finds motivation in the sunny hallways of the Science Center and Widener Library’s Loker Reading Room. Hamad Al-Hajri, a master’s candidate in Middle Eastern studies, prefers Café Gato Rojo in the basement of Dudley House.

As students buckled down for finals, we took a look at some of their favorite study spaces — each with its own unique draw.