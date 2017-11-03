Students at Pritzker Commons bow over laptops tapping out their homework, while others chat and sip coffee brewed at Clover.

Whether they’re seeking a space for creative thinking and collaborating or just a spot to connect with friends and classmates, Harvard students can find it all in one place in the sunny new common area at the Science Center funded by a generous gift from Bryan Traubert and Penny Pritzker ’81 as part of the Campaign for Arts and Sciences.

Pritzker Commons conveniently adjoins the renovated Cabot Science Library with its dedicated research staff, Clover cafe, and elegant outdoor area that invites students to settle down with friends (and books) and stay a while.

Students also can hold their own programming and social events in the new space.