Students at Pritzker Commons bow over laptops tapping out their homework, while others chat and sip coffee brewed at Clover.

Whether they’re seeking a space for creative thinking and collaborating or just a spot to connect with friends and classmates, Harvard students can find it all in one place in the sunny new common area at the Science Center funded by a generous gift from Bryan Traubert and Penny Pritzker ’81 as part of the Campaign for Arts and Sciences.

Pritzker Commons conveniently adjoins the renovated Cabot Science Library with its dedicated research staff, Clover cafe, and elegant outdoor area that invites students to settle down with friends (and books) and stay a while.

 Students also can hold their own programming and social events in the new space.

A sign marks the entrance to Pritzker Commons. Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Maria McLaughlin '18 and Mauricio Ruiz '19 engage in conversation. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Natalie Kim '18, (from left) Amanda Fang '18, and Hannah Keating '20 set up camp at one of the space’s many long tables. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Jordan Silva '21 (left) and Dustin Chiang '19 study election results together. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Leilani Doctor HLS '19 (left) and Eleanor Lieberman '19 opt for a table outside on a warm day. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Thong Ep brews coffee while wearing a Halloween hat referencing the cafe’s signature water taps. Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
A line forms at Clover outside the seating area. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
Space is at a premium on a recent afternoon in the Pritzker and Cabot social areas. Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer
