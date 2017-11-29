Rising from behind a partition along Western Avenue in Allston, Harvard’s future Science and Engineering Complex (SEC) is taking shape. On Wednesday, the Harvard community, the Turner Construction team, Allston residents, and local representatives gathered for a “topping-off” ceremony to mark the occasion of the last steel beam going into place. When it’s completed in 2020, the 500,000-square-foot flagship of the University’s expanded campus in Allston will be home to more than 1,800 students, researchers, and faculty — roughly two-thirds of Harvard’s fastest-growing School, the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences.