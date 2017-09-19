Following the recent announcement of the faculty and staff advisory committees for Harvard’s presidential search, the student advisory committee has now been assembled.

Each of the three advisory committees will provide advice to the presidential search committee, which includes the 12 members of the Harvard Corporation other than the president along with three members of the Board of Overseers. The advisory committees will also assist in ensuring broad outreach to the wider Harvard community.

The members of the student advisory committee are:

• Jyoti Jasrasaria (chair), Harvard Law School

• Grace Cho, Harvard Extension School

• Christopher Cleveland, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

• Carlos Estrada Alamo, Harvard Medical School (joint with Harvard Business School)

• Thomas Fox, Harvard Kennedy School of Government

• Eamon O’Connor, Graduate School of Design (joint with Harvard Kennedy School of Government)

• Bora Plaku-Alakbarova, Harvard Chan School of Public Health

• Federico Roitman, Harvard College

• Lisa Utzinger Shen, Harvard Graduate School of Education

• Nina Srivastava, Harvard College

• Roodolph St. Pierre, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

• Jacob Steiner, Harvard Law School

• Taylor Stewart, Harvard Divinity School

• Kelly Suralik, Harvard School of Dental Medicine

• Nathaniel Vincent, Harvard College

• Becca Voelcker, Graduate School of Arts and Sciences

• Andrea Weber, Harvard Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences

• Kenneth Zauderer, Harvard Business School

“As the presidential search progresses, we look forward to benefiting from the varied perspectives of this impressive group of students from many different parts of Harvard,” said William F. Lee, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of the presidential search committee. “We hope and expect both to learn from their insights and experience, and to enlist their help in ensuring that we are hearing views of a wider range of students about Harvard and its future.

“Meanwhile, I hope that all interested members of the community will continue to share their thoughts directly with the search committee,” Lee added. “As we have said on several occasions, we welcome advice on the major opportunities and challenges likely to face Harvard in the coming years, on the key qualities and experience most important to seek in our next president, and on individuals who merit serious consideration.”

Advice and nominations may be sent to the search committee, in confidence, by email to psearch@harvard.edu or by regular mail to the Harvard University Presidential Search Committee, Loeb House, 17 Quincy St., Cambridge, MA 02138.