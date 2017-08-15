Harvard’s presidential search committee, comprising the 12 members of the University’s Corporation other than the president along with three members of the Board of Overseers, today announced the membership of the faculty and staff advisory committees for the search. The composition of a third advisory committee, consisting of students from across the University, will be announced later in the summer.

The members of the faculty advisory committee are as follows:

(chair), Shirley Carter Burden Professor of Photography and dean of Arts and Humanities (Faculty of Arts and Sciences), co-chair of the Harvard University Committee on the Arts; William Alford , Henry L. Stimson Professor of Law, vice dean for the Graduate Program and International Legal Studies, director of the East Asian Legal Studies program, and chair of the Harvard Law School Project on Disability (Harvard Law School);

, Vicky Joseph Professor of Computer Science and Applied Mathematics and area chair for computer science (Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences); and Dyann Wirth, Richard Pearson Strong Professor of Infectious Diseases, chair of the Department of Immunology and Infectious Diseases, and director of the Harvard Malaria Initiative (Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health); and faculty chair, Harvard Integrated Life Sciences.

“Our faculty drive the intellectual ambitions and the academic excellence of this extraordinary University, and we’re very grateful to these distinguished professors from across Harvard for their willingness to devote their time and insights to the critical effort ahead,” said William F. Lee, senior fellow of the Harvard Corporation and chair of the search committee. “We’re also grateful to the hundreds of members of the Harvard community who have already written to convey their thoughts on the presidential search, and we hope to continue hearing from faculty, students, staff, and alumni who have perspectives they wish to share.”

“I am honored to be chairing the faculty advisory committee for the presidential search,” said Kelsey. “The Harvard community has a vital task ahead, and my faculty colleagues and I look forward to lending whatever insight and wisdom we can to ensure that the search is a success.”

The staff advisory committee consists of a subset of the University’s Administrative Council, which comprises the administrative deans of various schools and a number of senior central officers. The members of the staff advisory committee are as follows:

, executive dean, Harvard Divinity School; Angela Crispi, executive dean for administration, Harvard Business School;

executive dean, Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study; and Meredith Weenick, vice president for campus services.

The members of the committee, together with colleagues on the Administrative Council from across the Schools and the central administration departments, will play a lead role in soliciting advice related to the search from the much wider population of staff members throughout Harvard and in conveying key findings and observations to the search committee.

“Staff members across Harvard play an indispensable role in advancing the mission of the University, and Harvard could not be Harvard without their dedication, energy, and skill,” said Lee. “The search committee looks forward to benefiting from their insights and advice.”

“Our committee plans to reach out widely to our staff colleagues across the University to make sure their views are heard at this important time of transition for Harvard,” said Lapp, chair of the staff advisory committee. “All of us are invested in the future of this remarkable institution, and this is a moment to think broadly about how we can best contribute to shaping that future.”

All members of the Harvard community are encouraged to send advice and nominations directly to the search committee, in confidence, by email to psearch@harvard.edu or by regular mail to the Harvard University Presidential Search Committee, Loeb House, 17 Quincy St., Cambridge, MA 02138.