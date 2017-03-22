At almost any time of day, you’ll see students working out problem sets, attacking homework, or chilling with headsets in the Austin and Chilton McDonnell Common Room.

“Many students who work in the math lounge might not know that they are actually at the place the legendary Ahlfors has worked,” says mathematics Professor Oliver Knill. Lars Ahlfors was known for his work in complex analysis. Knill says other famous mathematicians are also linked to the room, including Oscar Zariski, Raoul Bott, and Jean-Pierre Serre.

“Who knows, maybe one day, one of the students working there will develop new ideas shaping the next century of mathematics.”