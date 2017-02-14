Harvard men’s hockey topped Boston University Monday night to earn the 65th Beanpot Championship, capturing a title it had not held since 1993.

The win for No. 3/3 Crimson over No. 4/4 Boston University at the TD Garden brought the Beanpot back to Harvard.

Harvard (18-5-2, 12-4-2 ECAC) handed the BU Terriers (19-9-2, 11-5-2) a 6-3 defeat, amassing a 46-17 shots-on-goal advantage throughout the contest at the TD Garden. Freshman Nathan Krusko led Harvard with two goals and three points, while five Crimson skaters totaled at least two points. Junior goaltender Merrick Madsen stopped 14 shots in net to help guide the Crimson to the triumph.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Harvard came out as the aggressors against the Terriers, outshooting the crosstown rivals 18-2 in the opening period. The Crimson was finally rewarded for its bold play late in the first period, getting on the scoreboard first with 4:50 to play in the frame.

To read the full story and see stats, visit the Harvard Athletics website.

Harvard returns to action for two Ivy League road matchups, starting with Yale on Friday at 7 p.m., before taking on Brown Saturday at 7 p.m. A schedule is available on the men’s ice hockey site.