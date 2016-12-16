I am honored to be the first Harvard Presidential City of Boston Fellow. I knew that when I graduated from Harvard I wanted to find a way to make a difference in the world, and this opportunity has given me that chance.

During my first few months I worked on a number of initiatives, including Imagine Boston 2030, the city’s comprehensive plan for the future. The plan suggests how to improve transportation, create more affordable housing options, prepare the city for climate change, and encourage mixed-use job centers. I also assisted with community-outreach events, helping garner feedback on proposed initiatives.

I know I’ll take the lessons I’ve learned as part of this fellowship with me throughout my career. I’m incredibly grateful to President Drew Faust and Mayor Martin J. Walsh for their confidence in me, and for giving me the opportunity to give back to the community.