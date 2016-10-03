Joe Viviano threw three first-half touchdown passes, and Anthony Firkser made five catches for a career-high 147 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 19 Harvard (3-0, 1-0 Ivy) to a 31-17 victory over Georgetown (3-1, 0-0 Patriot) Sept. 30 at Harvard.

Harvard returns to Ivy League play against Cornell at 1 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 8) at Harvard Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on One World Sports and available to stream on the Ivy League Digital Network.

To read the full story and view the season’s schedule and team roster, visit the Harvard Athletics website.