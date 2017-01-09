This spring, alumni can vote for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) elected directors.
Ballots will be mailed no later than April 1. Ballots must be received, at the indicated address, by noon E.S.T. on May 19 to be counted. Results of the election will be announced at HAA’s annual meeting on May 25, on the afternoon of Commencement. All holders of Harvard degrees, except Corporation members and officers of instruction and government, are entitled to vote for Overseer candidates. The election for HAA directors is open to all Harvard degree holders.
Candidates for Overseer may also be nominated by petition. Eligible voters may go online to generate a petition form, then sign and return it by email or regular mail. The deadline for all petitions is February 1.
The HAA’s nominating committee has proposed the following candidates in 2017:
FOR OVERSEER:
Paul L. Choi ’86 magna cum laude, J.D. ’89 magna cum laude
Partner, Sidley Austin LLP
Chicago, IL
Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar ’93 magna cum laude
Justice, Supreme Court of California
San Francisco, CA
Darienne B. Driver, Ed.M. ’06, Ed.D. ’14
Superintendent of Schools, Milwaukee Public Schools
Milwaukee, WI
Carla Harris ’84 magna cum laude, M.B.A. ’87
Vice Chair, Wealth Management and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley
New York, NY
Lane MacDonald ’88 cum laude
President, FMR Diversified Investments
Boston, MA
Elizabeth D. Samet ’91 magna cum laude
Professor of English, U.S. Military Academy
West Point, NY
Craig R. Stapleton ’67 magna cum laude, M.B.A. ’70
Senior Advisor, Stone Point Capital
Greenwich, CT
Leslie P. Tolbert ’73 cum laude, Ph.D. ’78
Regents’ Professor, Department of Neuroscience, University of Arizona
Tucson, AZ
FOR ELECTED DIRECTOR:
Martha Abbruzzese Genieser ’91
Director of Philanthropy, Alan Howard Family Office
London, U.K.
Nathaniel Q. Belcher, M.Arch. ’92
Professor of Architecture, H. Campbell and Eleanor R. Stuckeman School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Pennsylvania State University
University Park, PA
Sangu Julius Delle ’10 cum laude, J.D. ’17, M.B.A. ’17
Chairman and CEO, Golden Palm Investments Corporation; Founder and President, cleanacwa
Accra, Ghana
Drew Engles ’87 cum laude
Hand and Microvascular Surgeon, Akron Children’s Hospital
Akron, OH
Sachin H. Jain ’02 magna cum laude, M.D. ’06, M.B.A. ’07
President and Chief Executive Officer, CareMore Health System
Cerritos, CA
Elena Hahn Kiam ’85 cum laude
Co-Owner and Creative Director, K-FIVE LLC dba lia sophia; Co-Owner and non-executive Marketing Director, Cirrus Healthcare Products
New York, NY
Ronald P. Mitchell ’92 cum laude, M.B.A. ’97
Chief Executive Officer, Virgil Inc.
New York, NY
Paola A. Peacock Friedrich, S.M. ’06, Ed.L.D. ’14
Human Capital Management Consultant, AchieveMission
Marblehead, MA
Leslie Miller Saiontz ’81
Chairman of the Board, Teach for America Miami-Dade
Miami, FL