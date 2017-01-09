This spring, alumni can vote for a new group of Harvard Overseers and Harvard Alumni Association (HAA) elected directors.

Ballots will be mailed no later than April 1. Ballots must be received, at the indicated address, by noon E.S.T. on May 19 to be counted. Results of the election will be announced at HAA’s annual meeting on May 25, on the afternoon of Commencement. All holders of Harvard degrees, except Corporation members and officers of instruction and government, are entitled to vote for Overseer candidates. The election for HAA directors is open to all Harvard degree holders.

Candidates for Overseer may also be nominated by petition. Eligible voters may go online to generate a petition form, then sign and return it by email or regular mail. The deadline for all petitions is February 1.

The HAA’s nominating committee has proposed the following candidates in 2017:

FOR OVERSEER:

Paul L. Choi ’86 magna cum laude, J.D. ’89 magna cum laude

Partner, Sidley Austin LLP

Chicago, IL

Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar ’93 magna cum laude

Justice, Supreme Court of California

San Francisco, CA

Darienne B. Driver, Ed.M. ’06, Ed.D. ’14

Superintendent of Schools, Milwaukee Public Schools

Milwaukee, WI

Carla Harris ’84 magna cum laude, M.B.A. ’87

Vice Chair, Wealth Management and Managing Director, Morgan Stanley

New York, NY

Lane MacDonald ’88 cum laude

President, FMR Diversified Investments

Boston, MA

Elizabeth D. Samet ’91 magna cum laude

Professor of English, U.S. Military Academy

West Point, NY

Craig R. Stapleton ’67 magna cum laude, M.B.A. ’70

Senior Advisor, Stone Point Capital

Greenwich, CT

Leslie P. Tolbert ’73 cum laude, Ph.D. ’78

Regents’ Professor, Department of Neuroscience, University of Arizona

Tucson, AZ

FOR ELECTED DIRECTOR:

Martha Abbruzzese Genieser ’91

Director of Philanthropy, Alan Howard Family Office

London, U.K.

Nathaniel Q. Belcher, M.Arch. ’92

Professor of Architecture, H. Campbell and Eleanor R. Stuckeman School of Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Pennsylvania State University

University Park, PA

Sangu Julius Delle ’10 cum laude, J.D. ’17, M.B.A. ’17

Chairman and CEO, Golden Palm Investments Corporation; Founder and President, cleanacwa

Accra, Ghana

Drew Engles ’87 cum laude

Hand and Microvascular Surgeon, Akron Children’s Hospital

Akron, OH

Sachin H. Jain ’02 magna cum laude, M.D. ’06, M.B.A. ’07

President and Chief Executive Officer, CareMore Health System

Cerritos, CA

Elena Hahn Kiam ’85 cum laude

Co-Owner and Creative Director, K-FIVE LLC dba lia sophia; Co-Owner and non-executive Marketing Director, Cirrus Healthcare Products

New York, NY

Ronald P. Mitchell ’92 cum laude, M.B.A. ’97

Chief Executive Officer, Virgil Inc.

New York, NY

Paola A. Peacock Friedrich, S.M. ’06, Ed.L.D. ’14

Human Capital Management Consultant, AchieveMission

Marblehead, MA

Leslie Miller Saiontz ’81

Chairman of the Board, Teach for America Miami-Dade

Miami, FL