Just before the first customer arrives around 8 a.m., Café Gato Rojo employee Blessing Jee ’18 lifts a fresh bag of Colombian coffee beans to her nose. “This is my favorite part,” she says as she exhales. Jee says she’s not a morning person, but her warm smile and personalized latte foam drawings tell a different story.

Across the river, hundreds gather in Harvard Stadium Wednesday mornings in November at 5:30 a.m. to run the iconic steps for the November Project. Around the same time, others prefer a quiet sunrise run along the Esplanade, where members of the rowing team take to the Charles River for practice.

Not everyone is as quick on their feet early in the morning. Students can be seen napping in Lamont Library, which is accessible 24 hours a day.

Whether early birds or night owls, however, there is no question the people of Harvard University know how to start the day off on the right foot.