Partisans on the wrong side of Tuesday’s election might find themselves booking a quick vacation or desperately seeking a new show to binge-watch. Anything to ease the misery of losing.

Because while a post-election letdown should be anticipated, especially for the losers, the depth of that sadness, as outlined in new research, often comes as a surprise.

That depth is documented in a study co-authored by Associate Professor Todd Rogers of the Harvard Kennedy School. His report finds that winning elections only slightly improves the happiness of those affiliated with the winning political party, while those on the losing side experience dramatic levels of sadness for as long as a week.

“People’s social, physical, economic, and mental lives are shaped by their partisan identities — and these social identities are widely and deeply held. The current research vividly shows that these identities also have important consequences to people’s hedonic lives,” the authors conclude. “Winning an election is fine, but losing one is painful, at least in the short run.”

Rogers, along with co-authors Lamar Pierce of Washington University in St. Louis and Jason Snyder of UCLA, analyzed thousands of daily online survey responses to compare the happiness and sadness reported by those who identified closely with political parties in the days surrounding the 2012 presidential election. Losers needed about a week to shake off their sadness.

The asymmetry observed between winning and losing is in line with past research on happiness — bad things tend to hurt more and last longer than comparable good things.

To capture the felt intensity of election losses, the researchers compared the effect to that of two national tragedies. Using the same methodology, they found that respondents with children were distinctly less happy and sadder following the Newtown, Conn., school shooting, but that increase in sadness and decrease in happiness was half that felt by partisans on the losing side of an election. Similarly smaller effects were found for those living in Boston during the marathon bombing.

Prior research has shown that partisan identity shapes social, mental, economic, and physical life. This new research indicates that it can also have intense effects on identity and well-being.

“We find that partisan identity is even more central to the self than past research might have suggested,” the researchers said. “In addition to affecting thinking, preferences, and behavior, it also has sizable hedonic consequences, especially when people experience partisan losses.”