<em>Members of the Foundry team and the founders presenting at Demo Day. Front row (L-R): Victor Menezes, Henry Lee, Rahul Kanadia, Pranav Sultania, Shen Ning, Danny Vedova, Volkan Gurses, Costas Arvanitis; Middle: Neeka Asgary, Foteini Giannopoulou, Matt Sears, Margaret Waters, Jenna Kim, Jens Quistgaard; Back row (L-R): Vyshnavi Kondapalli, Alexa Barry, Devin Kopp, Adriano Yoshino, Elise Bates, Katharina Rings. </em>

Harvard Business School’s Foundry recently hosted its inaugural Demo Day, bringing together more than 100 investors, faculty, industry leaders, and members of the Harvard community to learn more about six high-potential ventures translating breakthrough technologies from lab to market.

“Demo Day is the culmination of Foundry’s Bootcamp-to-Catalyst pathway, which supports entrepreneurs as they pressure-test customer demand, sharpen their business models, build pitch-ready narratives, and prepare to go from lab to market,” said Elise Bates, executive dean for innovation at Harvard Business School.

The six ventures competed for $135,000 in non-dilutive funding. Foundation Silicon, a semiconductor startup led by California Institute of Technology and Massachusetts Institute of Technology postdoctoral researcher Volkan Gurses, received the evening’s top award of $100,000. INIA Biosciences, led by Dragana Savic and Shen Ning, received $25,000. Rilear Industries, founded by Danny Vedova (MBA 2027), received $10,000.

The six presenting ventures were spun out of Boston University, the California Institute of Technology, the Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard Business School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, UMass Boston/Mass General Hospital, and the University of Connecticut.