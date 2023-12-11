What radiologists can learn from looking at art

It’s essential that radiologists develop a critical — and empathetic — eye to inspect X-rays, CT scans, and other medical images. Could an arts program help sharpen those skills?

That question sparked the Seeing in Art and Medical Imaging program — a partnership between the Art Museums and Department of Radiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital — now in its sixth year.

It’s also the subject of an exhibition on view at the Art Museums through the end of the month that allows the public to explore the same questions as medical residents.

“This is the first time that we have ever had an exhibition at the museum that is about a curricular collaboration,” said Jen Thum, co-curator of the exhibition and a program instructor. “It’s showing people how radiologists work and giving them a chance to think about the same kinds of big issues.”

Dorothee Oppermann, 20, Nursing Student, 1974. © Timm Rautert; © President and Fellows of Harvard College; Courtesy of the Harvard Art Museums

Hyewon Hyun, a Brigham and Women’s radiologist and co-founder of the program, felt that residents would benefit from interdisciplinary learning. The yearlong program focuses on the “human-to-human” connection, a vital part of working both in hospitals and with art.

“In order to take care of patients, I would want that physician to be as compassionate and as understanding and as human as possible,” Hyun said.

Through the program — and now the exhibit — art is the starting point for in-depth conversations about medicine, humanity, and different ways of seeing the world. It gives residents space and permission to sharpen their observation skills in a low-stakes environment.