Cory Gillis has a catchphrase: “I’d rather be pedaling than bipedaling.” Even in the depths of winter, he means it.

“As long as there’s no active snowstorm, or like 3 feet of snow on the ground, once the roads are clear and there’s no ice, I’m back on the road,” said Gillis, who commutes from Somerville to his job as coordinator of affiliate services at Harvard’s Weatherhead Center for International Affairs.

Gillis can’t remember a time when he wasn’t an avid cyclist. Besides riding, he also likes to tinker with bikes, and always has time for a colleague who needs help with a flat or a dropped chain. It’s a skill set he began to develop more than 15 years ago, during his years as a student at UMass-Amherst.

“It’s a school big enough to have its own area code,” Gillis said. “Getting around campus, if I was to walk between classes — it would take 20 minutes. The summer after my freshman year, I went home and there was a bike in the shed. I took the whole bike apart and just put it back together.”

There was no going back.

“I would get abandoned bikes and I would fix them up, give them to friends,” he said. “And then I moved to Somerville about 10 years ago, and I have a workshop in my basement.”

There are times when he’s stumped, or doesn’t have the right tool, and has to tell a co-worker to take their bike to a local shop. But, “If it’s something easy, I’m willing to do it and work with them, and kind of use it as a teaching moment,” he said.