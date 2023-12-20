The work of research and discovery at the University crowds the calendar month to month, rewarding and propelling the pursuit of knowledge. Here we highlight findings from 2023 that tell us more about the forces that shape our society, our relationships, and our physical and mental health.

It sounds fixed but it’s not, say researchers who studied three triggers of severe physiological stress: pregnancy, COVID, surgery.

Americans have become increasingly aware of the fact that they just don’t get enough sleep. But that’s not the whole story. Duration is important but so is regularity.

A study led by investigators from Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital offers an explanation for why light to moderate alcohol consumption may reduce your risk of heart disease.

A paper by Harvard psychology postdoc Miriam Lindner explores the rise of male “incels,” short for involuntary celibates, and their susceptibility to extremist ideologies and behaviors.

“Our findings suggest that interventions to increase physical activity, even when concentrated within a day or two each week, may improve cardiovascular outcomes.”

Kids these days. Where did all the good guys go? We never used to lock the doors! For years, Adam M. Mastroianni bristled at pronouncements of declining human decency. In a paper, he channels that frustration into a rebuff.

Even pillow talk apparently has its boundaries. Research suggests that when it comes to race, the duration of a relationship affects how comfortable Black women are with having these conversations with white male partners.

A study suggests that the beneficial effects of exercise may be driven, at least partly, by the immune system.

Researchers took a comprehensive inventory of older adults’ social attributes and distilled the data into a short survey that can predict longevity.

Harvard researchers conducted what they say may be the most rigorous study to date of the devastating ripple effects of both non-fatal and fatal firearm injuries among youth and their families in the United States.