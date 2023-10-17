Dara Omoloja
Leverett House
“I was most surprised how fast things change,” Omoloja said. “When I first got to campus, I felt I wasn’t doing enough social activity, but every day, I was doing these little things, always asking my roommates about their day, talking to people randomly, and doing kind things, and all of a sudden, I was surrounded by people, and it made me feel really good.”
Last year, she created and taught lessons to kindergarteners in Boston Public Schools, and this year, she is focusing on classes in organic chemistry, human nature, and creative writing. Initially intending to study psychology, she has shifted to neuroscience and is thinking about a secondary in the history of science.
“I have started my journey of self-love, self-acceptance,” Omoloja said. “In high school, I used to compare myself a lot, and I used to talk down to myself, but now, I feel more confident. I can speak my mind … I just show my true self always so it makes me really happy to be able to do that.”
This year, she looks forward to new life experiences. “I want good grades, I want nice friends, maybe a little romance. I am excited to see how I’m going to be at the end of this year too.”
God-loving. Adventurous. Passionate.
