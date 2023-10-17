Sofia Chavez

Currier House

“It’s incredible how magical a year can be,” said Chavez. “I discovered myself in the sense that I don’t see myself as a daughter or an older sister. I see myself as an individual.”

After being inspired by the class “Comparative Politics in Latin America,” Chavez is leaning toward a government concentration in the law and justice track with potentially a secondary in economics.

“I am more confident in myself. I have new goals. I want to explore the world. I want to travel. I will continue to pursue my academic career and consider graduate school,” Chavez said.

Chavez also will continue to nurture her friendships, most especially with her roommates and suitemates, and aims to become more involved in the Latin American community and Harvard community generally.

“Last year was all like a dream, and now it is a reality, and I can trace a clear path.”