“I was really grateful that I got placed in Randolph, I’m super excited to be here,” he said. “The Adams House community seems really strong so far. All the spaces are for the purpose of occupying them with a sense of community.”

The re-opening of Randolph Hall marks the completion of the second phase of Adams House renewal. The first phase, Claverly Hall, was completed in 2021, followed quickly by Apthorp House, the faculty deans’ residence. The third and final phase, which includes Russell Hall, the library commons, and Westmorely Court, is currently underway and expected to be complete by summer 2025.

“I am excited to see students return to Randolph Hall and the entire Adams House community,” said Rakesh Khurana, Danoff Dean of Harvard College. “The completion of this portion of House Renewal represents significant progress on this journey and serves as a reminder that all of us at Harvard remain deeply committed to the necessary work to renew these historic buildings in support of our students’ residential experience.”

The goal in renovating the circa-1897 building was to improve accessibility, sustainability and fire safety, reduce overcrowding, and add common areas that build a sense of community while maintaining the unique character and historic feel.