On the upper floors, where vertical entryways once limited horizontal travel through the building, long corridors now stretch the full length of the hall, lined with tall windows that overlook the courtyard. Downstairs, the Korngold Family Lounge has a foosball table, student kitchen, fitness center, and art room that offers more space for students to gather and pursue their interests. The hall’s most beloved study and meeting spaces, the Heaney Suite and the Coolidge Room, underwent improvements but remain preserved with original artwork.
“It’s super cute,” said Nick Chehwan ’25, a Randolph resident who was housed in the former Inn at Harvard building last year while renovations were ongoing. “The thing that I like the best about it is the courtyard, because we finally have green space with hammocks outside.”
For Adams House resident Merlin D’souza ’25, who moved back to campus three days early as a peer advising fellow, checking out Randolph’s renovations was a top priority for her and her roommate.
“That was the first thing we did, we unpacked and then we went to explore Randolph, to see the new space,” said D’souza. “Our Adams House faculty deans have been talking about the renovations for over half a semester, so we were excited to see it.”
D’souza said she is looking forward to working in Randolph Hall’s study spaces, especially the Coolidge Room and the phone booths, which have an “old-timey” charm that she says makes her feel connected to Harvard’s past.