Messy edges, messy affair

Few of the print subjects had as much drama swirling around them as did Teresa Bagioli Sickles.

Sickles was married to U.S. Rep. Daniel Sickles, who in 1859 became known as the “Congressman who got away with murder” for shooting and killing his wife’s lover, U.S. Attorney Philip Barton Key II. Despite the Congressman’s alleged many affairs of his own, he was acquitted after pleading temporary insanity, and public opinion turned on his wife. The image of Teresa Sickles, created around 1855, is part of the Portrait Collection at the Fine Arts Library, which includes more than 800 salt prints.

Edges of Sickles' image were not cropped out.

The edges of Sickles’ portrait tell a story of their own, said Special Collections conservator Amanda Maloney. A rectangle around the portrait shows where a glass plate was pressed onto the paper in a printing frame.

“We get a real sense of the physicality of that object,” Maloney said.

She pointed out sections of the paper near the edges with a lighter gray color or no coloration at all, marking where the light-sensitive silver salts, which would have been applied by hand by the photographer, stopped short.

This is unusual, Maloney said, since typically, “not only would a printmaker crop out the edges of the plate, but they’d crop out the edges of the paper.”

Coating and coloring: What were they thinking?

There are other prints in Harvard’s collections that raise questions as to the printmaker’s intent.

A portrait in the collection of “Ben-Hur” author Lew Wallace inexplicably has coating only on the subject’s face. Bulat said conservators have studied the coating and know its chemical makeup — gum arabic — and how to preserve it, but the reasoning behind coating only the face remains a mystery.