Dante Christie ’27 moves into Canaday Hall with the help of mom Joy Christie.

Dontae Christie ’27 (right) made the move from San Antonio, Texas, to Canaday Hall. His mom, Joy Christie, starts the big unpack.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Spirits remain high as new president, deans, other members of community roll up sleeves to help first-years make the Big Move

By Christy DeSmith Harvard Staff Writer

Andra and Steve Berkman were moving daughter Lucy into her first-year dorm Wednesday morning when the downpour arrived. All three were soaked as they entered Matthews Hall.

That’s when Harvard’s new president stepped over to assist.

As the Berkmans caught their breath and dried off, Claudine Gay took a moment to get to know the Bay Area family. She chatted with the parents over raising children and then turned to Lucy and asked about her academic plans.

“I’m undecided,” Lucy said shyly, tucking a thatch of wet hair behind her ear.

“Excellent,” Gay shot back. “Let’s hold on to that.”

The Berkmans talk to President Gay.

President Claudine Gay met with Lucy Berkman ’27 (right) and her mom, Andra, in Matthews Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

The weather did nothing to dampen the convivial spirit of move-in day. Greeting the Class of 2027 were the smiling faces of classmates, proctors, resident deans, and administrators. Extra hands and extra umbrellas were in abundant supply. Gay and her husband, Christopher Afendulis, spent the morning welcoming students and lending muscle to families like the Berkmans.

In wrapping up the friendly exchange, Gay asked them: “Should we start bringing things up?”

“Well,” Steve Berkman said with a grin, “I hate to impose.”

McKayla Ro ’27 moves into Weld Hall with the help of Yoonhyuk Ro, dad, and Seunghee Cha, Mom.

Yoonhyuk Ro (right) said daughter McKayla Ro ’27 had her sights set on Harvard from the time she was in elementary school. The family, including mom Seunghee Cha, posed for a photo in Weld Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Also helping first-years get settled were Rakesh Khurana, the Danoff Dean of Harvard College, and Thomas Dunne, the recently appointed dean of students for the College. “Do you want us to help you?” Dunne asked first-year Samara Baksh of New York City as she waited with the family vehicle outside Canady Hall. “We stand ready to serve.”

Outside Canaday Hall, Thomas Dunne, Hopi Hoekstra, and Alta Mauro help students move.
Dean Rakesh Khurana enjoys a laugh with Sydney Levy at Matthews Hall.

Outside Canaday Hall, deans Thomas Dunne (from left), Hopi Hoekstra, and Alta Mauro carry unwieldy boxes to their destination. Danoff Dean of Harvard College Rakesh Khurana enjoys a good laugh with undergrad Sydney Levy, who was helping first-years at Matthews Hall.

Photos by Kris Snibbe and Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographers

Hopi Hoekstra, the newly installed Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, was seen transporting one especially big box with the help of Alta Mauro, associate dean of students for Inclusion & Belonging. “The thing that gets me,” Hoekstra shared between hauls, “is when you see the Harvard Mom and Harvard Dad shirts.”

Pride was a prevailing theme for family members who paused to reflect on the day. First-year Dontae Christie drove from San Antonio, Texas, with his parents and younger siblings, all five decked out in crisp Harvard T-shirts. “I can’t believe I’m standing on this campus right now,” offered Dontae’s father, Ralin, as he popped the back of their SUV outside Canady Hall. “Not too many people get accepted to Harvard where we come from.”

Nikhail Ramaraju ’27 moves into Wigglesworth Hall with the help of dad, Sharat Ramaraju.

Sharat Ramaraju with son Nikhil Ramaraju ’27 in front of Wigglesworth Hall.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Some parents, like Jackie Jordan-Ramaraju, a beaming mother from Bettendorf, Iowa, expressed full confidence in their first-years. “He’s ready,” she said of her son, Nikhil Ramaraju, as they stood outside his new home in Wigglesworth Hall. “He’s been ready for a long time.”

Others took the opportunity to marvel over a child’s accomplishment. Inside Weld Hall, the upbeat music of Taylor Swift and Prince rang out as Yoonhyuk Ro walked his daughter, McKayla, to her third-floor room. “This is a dream come true,” said the father from Gainesville, Florida, who honored the occasion by donning a Harvard sweater. “She set her sights on Harvard all the way back in elementary school.”

President Gay totes a bag up the stairs for first-year basketball player Thomas Lee Batties II.

President Gay totes a bag up the stairs for first-year basketball player Thomas Lee Batties II.

Jon Chase/Harvard Staff Photographer

 

 

