Andra and Steve Berkman were moving daughter Lucy into her first-year dorm Wednesday morning when the downpour arrived. All three were soaked as they entered Matthews Hall.

That’s when Harvard’s new president stepped over to assist.

As the Berkmans caught their breath and dried off, Claudine Gay took a moment to get to know the Bay Area family. She chatted with the parents over raising children and then turned to Lucy and asked about her academic plans.

“I’m undecided,” Lucy said shyly, tucking a thatch of wet hair behind her ear.

“Excellent,” Gay shot back. “Let’s hold on to that.”