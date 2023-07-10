Are new weight-loss drugs the answer to America’s obesity problem?

“As someone who was eager to care for this patient population, I was just told to give more dietary strategies,” Stanford said of her training. “Patients would come in weighing 350 to 400 pounds, and we were just telling them to drink skim milk, increase your walking, things of the sort that didn’t have any impact on the degree of severity of their disease.”

Other experts applaud the new drugs as an effective new tool but warn against abandoning efforts to first understand the roots of the obesity crisis — which most agree has resulted from changes in modern life, diet, and activity levels — and addressing those underlying factors. Only by taking those on, they argue, can the nation reverse increases in obesity, diabetes, and other associated conditions.

David Ludwig, an obesity specialist in the New Balance Foundation Obesity Prevention Center at Boston Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and of nutrition at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, wrote a May opinion piece in the Journal of the American Medical Association arguing that, though diet- and exercise-based approaches appear to be effective for a minority of patients, investigations into such approaches have been hamstrung for decades by a lack of resources. While major pharmaceutical companies have spent billions developing the new GLP-1 agonists, the National Institutes of Health doled out just $250 million in 2022 to scientists across the country to investigate childhood obesity, an amount equivalent to a single, Phase 3 drug trial.

“Big pharma can come up with a billion dollars to take a promising drug through Phase 3 clinical trials without difficulty because the profits can be enormous, whereas researchers trying to understand the environmental and dietary drivers of obesity must manage with a shoestring budget,” Ludwig said. “It’s not surprising we’re left with weak interventions. Most dietary clinical trials are small, low-intensity, and low-quality — a hundred of these can’t produce the knowledge of one good study.”

In their JAMA Viewpoint article, Ludwig and co-author Jens Holst of the University of Copenhagen argue that diet- and lifestyle-based approaches should be at the forefront of obesity prevention and treatment. Some diets, in particular those with low glycemic load that restrict processed carbohydrates, have shown promise when coupled with intensive behavioral interventions. One trial showed an average 12 percent weight loss among patients with Type 2 diabetes after a year. Despite those results, with a few exceptions, expensive, high-quality trials that can provide conclusive answers still need to be undertaken.

Ludwig said the resource problem stems from misaligned incentives. Adult obesity rates have risen from 10 percent in 1970 to more than 40 percent today, but financial support for investigating its causes has been relatively meager because few wealthy companies stand to profit if Americans eat better and increase physical activity. By contrast, deep-pocketed companies eyeing the market for obesity drugs see an enormous potential customer base, already enthusiastic about the new medications, which can be taken for a lifetime to keep weight off.