Every year dozens of Harvard employees are honored as Harvard Heroes — an award acknowledging achievement from every corner of campus, from the Law School to Campus Services. This year, a surprise honoree joined the ranks during Friday’s ceremony in Memorial Hall.

Harvard President Larry Bacow, who is set to step down at the end of the month after five years on the job, was named one of this year’s heroes in front of colleagues, employees, and their families.

Fellow honorees took turns narrating a video tribute to the president that touched on his background growing up in Pontiac, Michigan, and his tenure leading both MIT and Tufts. “You came here to listen, to learn, to grow, to find new ways that Harvard can do better and be better. You’ve helped us grow by moving forward boldly — toward greater diversity and inclusion, ambitious environmental stewardship, and a frank accountability for an imperfect past.”

Following the ceremony, Bacow expressed gratitude. “I’ve often said that Harvard is its people. And today we honored Harvard’s best.”

“I’m grateful for your dedication, and incredibly proud to call you my colleagues,” said Bacow.

Among this year’s 66 honorees was Ann Marie Menting, editor of Harvard Medicine magazine.

Menting was recognized for “transforming Harvard Medicine magazine into an award-winning flagship publication” in addition to more than two decades of service to the University.

“You’ve shared news and knowledge and improved outreach by highlighting critical issues and raising up diverse voices — an approach you also take as a manager and mentor,” Bacow said of Menting. “Your colleagues say they have the proof: You’re one of the best.”

Menting said she was surprised by the award, and humbled. She added that her favorite part of Harvard, and part of what drives her work, is its mission. “How can you not be in favor of advancing knowledge and in making people feel a part of the whole … it’s a privilege to be part of a special institution like this.”