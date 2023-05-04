Restoring vision for blind patients, using AI to generate visual assets for creative teams, and providing mentorship and scholarships to minority students pursuing medical degrees, were three of the winning startup initiatives recognized during the Harvard President’s Innovation Challenge Awards Ceremony.

“One of the things that is really wonderful … is the ingenuity, the creativity, the collegiality that brings you all together,” said Harvard University President Larry Bacow. “It’s really impressive, and it furthers so many interesting, good causes and opportunities, to make the world a better place. This is actually … a big part of Harvard’s mission, and I think you embody that very well.”

More than 2,000 people watched the President’s Innovation Challenge Awards Ceremony on May 3, which drew attendees at Klarman Hall and a virtual audience from around the globe for a dazzling display of creativity and entrepreneurship. During the event, ventures founded by Harvard students, alumni, and affiliates showcased a broad range of projects, from climate solutions and novel uses of AI to emerging brain therapies and hair-braiding automation.

The President’s Innovation Challenge is open to students and alumni from any and all 13 Harvard Schools, encouraging cross-disciplinary collaboration. Winning ventures receive a share of $515,000 in Bertarelli Foundation prizes, and six of this year’s winning ventures have founding members from two or more Harvard schools.