5 faculty members named Harvard College Professors

Five faculty members have been awarded a Harvard College Professorship for excellence in undergraduate teaching, in fields ranging from biophysics to cultural studies. Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, announced the recipients on May 2. They are:

• Fiery Cushman, professor of psychology

• Philip Deloria, Leverett Saltonstall Professor of History

• Sean Eddy, Ellmore C. Patterson Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology

• Zhiming Kuang, Gordon McKay Professor of Atmospheric and Environmental Science

• Mara Prentiss, Mallinckrodt Professor of Physics

“I am so pleased to recognize these five colleagues for their contributions to undergraduate teaching and their support and mentorship of students, as well as their work in graduate education and research,” Gay said. “Their dedication, passion, and innovation in teaching has had a profound impact on our students’ lives across a wide range of disciplines within the arts and sciences.”

Launched in 1997 with a gift from John and Frances Loeb, the Harvard College Professors are selected for their distinguished contributions to undergraduate teaching. Awardees will hold the title for five years and receive support of their choosing: a research fund, a summer salary, or a semester of paid leave.