It’s so much more than a building.

At the unveiling of the renovated Weld Boathouse on March 28, members of the Harvard-Radcliffe women’s heavyweight and lightweight rowing teams stormed the boat bays, training spaces, and locker rooms, reacquainting themselves with a home they haven’t seen for almost a year.

“Weld is such an important women’s space on campus,” said Ella Hudson ’23, co-captain of the heavyweight team. “It’s such an integral part of our team — why we go fast and why we are so close to each other as teammates. This renovation will allow us to grow closer and go faster.”

Renovations to the 1907 boathouse, located on Memorial Drive at the foot of the Anderson Memorial Bridge, included repairs to its red roof, improved accessibility, upgraded lockers and bathrooms, a new training room, smarter storage, and the ability to add cameras to aid coaching.