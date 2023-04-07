Skip to content

Members of rowing team dance in newly renovated Weld Boathouse.

Members of the women's rowing teams test out the new sound system and some dance moves in the newly renovated Weld Boathouse.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Harvard-Radcliffe rowing teams reunite in renovated Weld Boathouse, reflect on ‘rich tradition’ 

By Samantha Sarafin Harvard Correspondent

It’s so much more than a building.

At the unveiling of the renovated Weld Boathouse on March 28, members of the Harvard-Radcliffe women’s heavyweight and lightweight rowing teams stormed the boat bays, training spaces, and locker rooms, reacquainting themselves with a home they haven’t seen for almost a year.

“Weld is such an important women’s space on campus,” said Ella Hudson ’23, co-captain of the heavyweight team. “It’s such an integral part of our team — why we go fast and why we are so close to each other as teammates. This renovation will allow us to grow closer and go faster.”

Renovations to the 1907 boathouse, located on Memorial Drive at the foot of the Anderson Memorial Bridge, included repairs to its red roof, improved accessibility, upgraded lockers and bathrooms, a new training room, smarter storage, and the ability to add cameras to aid coaching.

Members of lightweight and heavyweight rowing teams pose for a group photo in new boathouse.

Members of both teams pose for a group photo.

New erging machines line Weld Boathouse.

New training equipment.

“Harvard Athletics has been gaining so much potential as they continue to renovate facilities,” said Madelyn Brody ’24, an anthropology concentrator and member of the lightweight team. “For our Radcliffe teams, this is especially important, as our boathouse is something created specifically for women.”

As Harvard Athletics continues its celebration recognizing 50 years of Title IX, these changes feel particularly significant, said athletes and coaches.

“Our athletes will have a place to call home, to feel grounded, and to have some of those same experiences as the Radcliffe women before them,” said Sarah Baker, David K. Richards ’61 Family Head Coach for Radcliffe Lightweight Crew.

“Here, our teams can train to be the best versions of themselves as athletes, as students, and as women,” added Kelly Evans, assistant coach and recruiting coordinator of heavyweight crew.

“There is energy and spirit and tradition and history wrapped up in this boathouse. It has been filled over the years with amazing women,” said Liz O’Leary, Friends of Radcliffe Rowing Head Coach for Women’s Heavyweight Crew. “It gives a sense of belonging, a home, a rich tradition of great women who have been here before you and who will carry on when you graduate.”

 

