“The Harvard & the Legacy of Slavery report prompted a great deal of reflection in both absorbing its painful historical findings as well as considering its recommendations to account for our past,” he said.

Clark attended a two-day seminar in February held by the Derek Bok Center for Teaching and Learning to examine how they might engage with the report content.

“It’s absolutely crucial that our students graduate from this institution understanding the full extent to which slavery, and racial oppression and inequality more generally, have shaped the historical development of the United States and the world,” Adam Beaver, director of pedagogy at the Bok Center, said.

The Legacy of Slavery report highlighted the moral complexity of history. “By exposing students to the complicated duality of Harvard — as an institution that has often, at the very same time, both benefited from and opposed or undermined slavery and white supremacy — we can model for them ways of grappling with the moral complexity of their own lives and legacies,” he added.

Clark, who directs Harvard-Radcliffe Collegium Musicum, had his choral students work on a performance piece by St. Olaf College Professor Tesfa Wondemagegnehu called “To Repair.” The piece is based on a 60-day trip he took to locations that held historical or cultural significance to Black Americans. What began as a 30-minute work for a choral ensemble at the University of Michigan was later adapted for Clark’s class, which posed the question: “What is it going to take to repair our communities?”

“It’s a very challenging piece because of the weight of its content, not unlike reading the Legacy of Slavery report,” he said. “It’s painful. It’s heavy. It seeks to tell the truth and to do so in a way that sheds light on the work of repair that needs to happen. It also uplifts both the resilience of those who faced oppression and the necessity for renewal and investment.”

Ur hopes his classroom effort will uncover the names and identities of other enslaved people who may be buried at the Old Burying Ground. Jane and Cicely, aged 13 and 22, are buried far from the families that enslaved them. Their presence inspired Ur to take on a project with Aja Lans, a postdoctoral fellow with the Inequality in America Initiative, who thinks the two are likely not the only enslaved people interred at the burial ground. Ur and Lans believe that an unmarked area near Jane and Cicely’s plots is the final resting place of other enslaved people.