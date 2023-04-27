Celia Silver ’24

Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979), 60 Brattle St.

Celia Silver selected the brick apartment block at 60 Brattle St. where in the early 1970s, Elizabeth Bishop resided in a second-floor apartment while teaching at Harvard. According to Bishop’s friend, the poet Lloyd Schwartz, she wrote most of “Geography III” from this spot overlooking the Loeb Drama Center, Silver said.

“I just love the way Elizabeth Bishop uses language. Her images are so powerful, beautiful, and evocative,” said Silver, adding that her sometimes “weird” and “mysterious” verses are simultaneously accessible and complex.

As an analytic thinker, Silver enjoys the “visceral and magical” properties of poetry. She enjoys being surprised by the writing process. Rather than creating a poem “perfectly crafted to my designs” through writing prompts and form, Silver said she allows it to “take me to places that I didn’t expect it to go.”

Her poem pulls from childhood recollections of swimming and the blurred and layered effects of time and memory.

The Lake

I can hardly remember the lake

at all. The water was blue or

it was black and the night

was black too. My hands blue

in the dark-black night. My hands

soft and still in the soft

and silky lake-light. I wore

only my youth. I kissed his soft

and shivering hands with my lake-water

lips. I was newly bud-breasted and wished hard

for the waters to part like my parents.

My sister just learning to swim to me

and her small hands working so hard

until she fell like the moon onto my breast.

My mamma holding me with waters

in her hands. He held my hand

and all we wore was skin and night.

My youth as new as the shiver of moon

and I was very afraid of the black places

in the blue water. My breaths were hard

and I swam the whole lake or I lay still

on the black water and let my breasts

rise and fall like sister moons waxing

and waning on the black water

in the blue-black night. I can hardly

remember the black water

or that blue-black night but

I remember, flickering on the shore,

fireflies.