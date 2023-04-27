Forget Coachella. Students hoping for a fashionable, music-filled Saturday night were all in for the Eleganza show on April 22. The student event featured fashion design brands that included upcycled, reworked, and thrifted threads.

This year’s show, dubbed Rebirth, was inspired by the imagery of the phoenix rising from the ashes, explained finance executive producer Ashley Zhuang ’23. “It’s really been the ethos for us this year, coming out more fully of the pandemic, especially as the arts have been pretty badly hit,” she said. “It’s important that we bring everything that we have to this show, but also use what we’ve learned from the pandemic and those really difficult times to create something that’s a new version of ’Ganza.”