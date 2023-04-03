Almost a decade later, the Dunster House resident would run similar astronomy programs at Great Basin National Park in Nevada. She spent the summer before her junior year working as a Scientists in Parks astronomy intern and returned to the role last summer before her senior year.

The First-Year Outdoor Program and Harvard Outing Club leader enjoyed interacting with visitors as she hiked through Great Basin’s deserts and valleys. At night, she gave ranger talks followed by telescope viewings, performed dark sky readings, and helped run the Great Basin Star Train, a vintage diesel locomotive that takes visitors into the desert to stargaze.

“Your job as an interpreter is to give visitors a way to see the park as more than just a beautiful view,” she said. “You can encourage them to compare the brilliant night sky at Great Basin to the night sky they see at home, giving new insight into light pollution, other types of pollution, and climate change.”

After graduating in May with a joint concentration in astrophysics and Earth and planetary sciences, Wurmser plans to fly to Montana to work as an interpretive ranger at Glacier National Park.

“I want to continue with jobs that are centered around facilitating care for the environment,” she explained. “I fell in love with the outdoors as a way of both connecting to your surroundings and building community, and as a space to share identity and compassion.”