Like Lorde and other Black lesbian activists before her, Clarke has been proud and vocal about her identity.

“What I’ve always admired and loved about her is her fierce and brave commitment to living as a lesbian on our own terms,” said Clarke’s long-time friend Evelyn Hammonds, Barbara Gutmann Rosenkrantz Professor of the History of Science, professor of African and African American Studies and professor in the Department of Social and Behavioral Sciences, T.H. Chan School of Public Health, in a prerecorded message. “I am so grateful that she taught me how to be a brave and free Black lesbian feminist committed to remaking the world in our own images and in our own language.”

Clarke said in an interview with the Gazette that she continues to be influenced by the work of Lorde and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks. During her career, Clarke has written on a wide range of topics, including JFK’s assassination, the Black Arts Movement, and her own life as Black lesbian. Instead of letting the news or topic du jour dictate her poetry, Clarke said she decides what to write about based on what she thinks people need to be educated on or what needs to be said at a given time.

Clarke pointed to her 2016 book, “By My Precise Haircut,” as her favorite work because it showcased the evolution of her poetry. She previously wrote in a narrative style before transitioning to more lyrical work. Clarke responds in the book to cultural and political currents while writing about her concerns, including Black women, sexuality, jazz, rhythm and blues, lesbianism, and slavery. She dedicated her book to Sandra Bland, whose 2015 death in a jail cell after a traffic stop was ruled a suicide, and “all Black women who have died unarmed at the hands of the state.”

As part of her residency, Clarke spoke with students taking a class called “Freedom Writers” by Jesse McCarthy, assistant professor of English and of African and African American Studies, and at a poetry reading at the Barker Center of her work from 1982 to the present.

“The opportunity to commune with someone so central, so undeniably influential to the Black queer literary tradition was an honor,” said Imani Davis, a Ph.D. candidate whose work focuses on African American poetry and poetics. “I definitely feel a renewed sense of possibility as a fellow poet and critic whose identity aligns with that lush history.”

For those hoping to follow in her footsteps, Clarke had simple advice. “You just have to write. That’s my advice,” she said. “However, you do it. If you say you’re a poet, you have to be where the poets are, and you have to be doing the work.”