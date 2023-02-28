Fiber artist Tracy Blanchard is one of the organizers of an in-person exhibit going up at the Harvard Law School’s Langdell Library March 13–23. In addition to organizing the 25 artists she has gathered thus far, Blanchard, who works as a program coordinator in the Harvard Negotiation and Mediation Clinical Program, will be displaying two pieces of her own that can be viewed online. Using beads and shells as well as thread and cloth, these pieces find political and spiritual inspiration in what has traditionally been viewed as a “female” craft.

Blanchard comes from a background in monoprints and bookmaking, which incorporates stitching together pages. She initially had found herself dismissing the sewing and knitting skills she’d been taught as a girl. However, her bookmaking required the skills, “and with COVID, it all sort of exploded,” she said. Isolated, she began taking online stitching classes to socialize. Before long, she was exploring her spirituality in pieces like “She’s Got the Whole World in Her Hands,” which uses embroidery to create a detailed and textured view of the globe. She soon also found herself re-evaluating the gendered nature of fiber arts.

“There is something that is comforting and empowering about it,” she said. Fiber arts — which are often dismissed as a craft — “is still very much a woman’s space,” she said. “We could just do all these things and not have to constantly be worrying about being judged. It’s a lovely little paradox, which I think is great to play in.”

“She’s Got the Whole World In Her Hands” by Tracy Blanchard (cotton, thread, beads, shells). © Tracy Blanchard 2022

Rajesh Mohan’s beautifully photographed nature films could seem a far cry from his Harvard job as the associate director, ATS – Reporting Analytics and Integrated Data, HUIT. His “Drama in the High Arctic,” for example, took him to the ocean cliffs of Svalbard, Norway.

Discussing this documentary about the thick-billed murre, an at-times-heartrending account of the obstacles the aquatic birds’ chicks face on their way to maturity, he recalled an intense emotional connection. “Amidst the din of 60,000 birds,” he said, he found his story. “The lost chick in the video actually came to us crying. It was heart-wrenching. I could feel the story running in my head as I filmed different sequences, and everything fell into place. I think I was extremely lucky.”

Turning to his more experimental work in ultra-low speed, Mohan acknowledges some overlap with his day job. Filming with a Chronos 2.1 camera that can shoot 1,000 frames per second (as opposed to normal film’s 24) allowed Mohan to slow each second to 40 seconds. “My day job requires me to design and implement complex data systems, and perhaps it trained me to use the technology side of this specialized filming and processing with relative ease,” he noted.

This process reveals interactions in the wild that would otherwise be inaccessible to the human eye, such as a butterfly knocking a bee off a blossom or the play of water as a heron lunges for a fish. The result is beautiful, and also calming. An oncologist friend, Mohan related, streams his slow-motion videos in his waiting room. “We are constantly talking about stress and needing to unwind,” said Mohan. “I hope these videos, in a small way, help with that.”