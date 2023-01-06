Art and politics: photography as watchdog

In 2017, the Nobel Peace Center commissioned Sim Chi Yin to create a series of photographs related to the work of that year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Sim focused in part on the Nevada Test Site, northwest of Las Vegas, where 928 nuclear tests occurred above and below ground between 1951 and 1992. Taken at night, “Mountain Range Surrounding the Nevada Test Site” reveals a territory not widely accessible to or often seen by the public. An underlying theme in the exhibition is the lack of the public accessibility, and the “oversight” offered by photography. But the work is also stunningly beautiful, and Sim has spoken of her goal to use beauty as tool to draw in the viewer. This issue of beauty was so important to me as a curator in a different way. I am interested in how audiences could see and appreciate and admire the artistry of these works. People ask me all the time if this kind of photography and these subjects depress me, but they don’t — I look at all of the different approaches and I am inspired by how these artists can create such moving works. If you’ve ever been to any of these places, to the eye of someone who isn’t an artist — it doesn’t exactly look like much.

“CAD97012298, Fairchild Semiconductor Corp., San Jose, CA” (2016). From the series “In Plain Site” by Federica Armstrong, Italian (b. Novara 1971). © Federica Armstrong; image courtesy of the artist

Another side of Silicon Valley

These photos by Federica Armstrong were a surprising discovery. Known for its tech companies today, Silicon Valley has another history that Armstrong surfaces in her images. The U.S. Air Force was one of the first proponents of microelectronics research and development — the technology would support the creation of weapons such as the supersonic B-70 bomber and the Minuteman nuclear missile. Dangerous chemical solvents involved in the making of microelectronics were often disposed of haphazardly: while some companies stored waste underground in containers that later leaked toxins into the groundwater, others did not even attempt such precautions. Armstrong documented these sites, many of which are being used for recreational and commercial purposes despite the fact that cleanup is still underway. She contrasts the ordinary qualities of her subject matter with unsettling information: the titles of the works include the EPA classification numbers that identify these places as Superfund sites, locations in the U.S. that require cleanup due to hazardous contamination. Armstrong is one of a few artists in the exhibition to integrate EPA nomenclature or documentation into their work.

