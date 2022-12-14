Through the looking glass
Under the setting sun, Lowell House is reflected in the surface of a car.
Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer
Photographer plays with patterns, perspectives using Harvard as canvas
By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer
Date December 14, 2022
In Allston, Joe Palma of Boston skates by “Quest Eternal,” a statue of a man reaching for the sky. As Palma propels himself into the air, he appears to push off the sculpture and mirror its form. In a Cabot Library window, brilliant foliage is reflected so clearly that boundaries between inside and out seem to dissolve. And in the right light, architectural details such as the Russell Hall ceiling are kaleidoscopic.
These are just a couple of examples of the unusual perspectives on campus you’ll find in the gallery below.
Is that a rhino hiding in plain sight? The life-sized bronze sculpture is one of two flanking the entrance to the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology. Katherine Lane Weems created “Bessie and Victoria” in the 1930s.
Colorful trees are reflected in Cabot Library windows.
A swinging couch in the Dunster House courtyard evokes Wasserstein Building arches.
A bronze replica of the Discobolus of Myron is silhouetted on Austin Hall.
Another silhouette, this time a lone figure with a bicycle entering Eliot House courtyard. Bay windows and pumpkins form series.
A dogged runner ascends the steep grid of Harvard Stadium stairs.
Joe Palma of Boston skates by the “Quest Eternal” statue temporarily stationed in Smith Field in Allston. Lattice-like foliage outside the Science Center.
Windowpane reflections turn Adolphus Busch Hall courtyard into a puzzle.
Frosted squares on Pound Hall windows give Harkness Commons and Langdell Library a collage effect.
X marks the Divinity School courtyard.
Elegant staircase and imposing columns in Leverett House Library and outside Littauer Center.
Lotus stone walkway in Hauser Hall.
Ceiling of Russell Hall at Adams House.
Arches and clover motifs above Annenberg Hall.
Stained-glass windows cast a reflection on an overhead monitor in Memorial Hall.
