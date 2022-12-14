Skip to content

Through the looking glass

Harvard creates first University-wide conference center

Lowell House is reflected in the surface of a car.

Under the setting sun, Lowell House is reflected in the surface of a car.

Photos by Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photographer plays with patterns, perspectives using Harvard as canvas

By Kris Snibbe Harvard Staff Photographer

In Allston, Joe Palma of Boston skates by “Quest Eternal,” a statue of a man reaching for the sky. As Palma propels himself into the air, he appears to push off the sculpture and mirror its form. In a Cabot Library window, brilliant foliage is reflected so clearly that boundaries between inside and out seem to dissolve. And in the right light, architectural details such as the Russell Hall ceiling are kaleidoscopic.

These are just a couple of examples of the unusual perspectives on campus you’ll find in the gallery below.

A woman throws autumn leaves into the air alongside one of two life-sized bronze sculptures that flanks the entrance to the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology.

Is that a rhino hiding in plain sight? The life-sized bronze sculpture is one of two flanking the entrance to the Department of Molecular and Cellular Biology. Katherine Lane Weems created “Bessie and Victoria” in the 1930s.

Colorful trees are reflected in Cabot Library windows.

A swinging couch hangs in the Dunster House courtyard.
Arches mark the entrance to the Wasserstein Building.

A swinging couch in the Dunster House courtyard evokes Wasserstein Building arches.

A bronze replica of the Discobolus of Myron is silhouetted on Austin Hall.

A bicyclist enters the Eliot House courtyard.
Bay windows and pumpkins form series in the Leverett House courtyard.

Another silhouette, this time a lone figure with a bicycle entering Eliot House courtyard. Bay windows and pumpkins form series.

A dogged runner ascends the steep grid of Harvard Stadium stairs.

Joe Palma of Boston skates by the “Quest Eternal” statue temporarily stationed in Smith Field in Allston.
Lattice-like foliage is pictured outside the Science Center.

Joe Palma of Boston skates by the “Quest Eternal” statue temporarily stationed in Smith Field in Allston. Lattice-like foliage outside the Science Center.

Mirrored windows are pictured in the Adolphus Busch Hall courtyard.

Windowpane reflections turn Adolphus Busch Hall courtyard into a puzzle.

Frosted squares on Pound Hall windows give Harkness Commons and Langdell Library a collage effect.

Pictured from overhead, a man walks across the x-intersection of two paths by Harvard Divinity School.

X marks the Divinity School courtyard.

Evelyn Pena walks down the spiral staircase while cleaning the Leverett House Library.
Imposing columns are pictured outside Littauer Center.

Elegant staircase and imposing columns in Leverett House Library and outside Littauer Center.

Pictured from above, a person walks over the lotus stone walkway in Hauser Hall.

Lotus stone walkway in Hauser Hall.

The ornate ceiling of Russell Hall is pictured at Adams House.

Ceiling of Russell Hall at Adams House.

Arches and clover motifs are pictured in the ceiling above Annenberg Hall.
Arches and clover motifs above Annenberg Hall.

Stained-glass windows cast a reflection on an overhead monitor in Memorial Hall.

