Smith and the opera’s composer, Spears, started working on “Castor and Patience” about six years ago, taking research trips to Georgia and South Carolina to interview people about the history and contemporary lives of Black people in those regions, more than two centuries after many of their ancestors were promised land ownership as part of their emancipation from enslavement.

The opera moves through time from the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862 to Reconstruction to the 1960s to 2008. At times, characters from all three periods share the stage, embodying a major theme: the omnipresence of history across time, place, and experience. Patience and her children teach Castor’s wife and kids about the layers of family legacy that live in their environment, and Castor’s children reflect on the privileges and problems of their contemporary lives in Buffalo, N.Y.

With these tensions at its core, “Castor and Patience” is at once an intimate family story of betrayal and healing and a reckoning about national pain, said Smith. The opera’s subtle and warm music (conducted by Kazem Abdullah) evoked the languid feeling of the Southern summer, and changing video projections by Rachel Eliza Griffiths helped guide the audience around the physical environment and different time periods.

“The moment of crisis in this story — the 2008 recession — is one we’ve all lived through, and it’s one that’s rooted in a deep past that we may not be aware of. So it’s no accident that Castor and his family are facing this economic crisis, because the groundwork for it was laid before Reconstruction,” said Smith.

“I hope we created a roadmap to show that the redlining, the bad mortgage loan, the exponential feeling of pressure that this family faces isn’t necessarily a result of poor planning on their part. It’s the result of a very deliberate plan that was laid by people with power. If we choose not to think about our actions and the systems we participate in, then we essentially consent to sustaining the force of that age-old plan.”

The resonance of that history expands beyond the world of “Castor and Patience” to its staging in Cincinnati. The city has been the site of historical and contemporary issues of disinvestment in communities of color, gentrification, and real estate discrimination against Black residents, Smith noted.

Director Kevin Newbury agreed. “This story takes place on the Southern coast, but we are right here in the middle of where so much of this history was born,” he said, referring to the Ohio River, which runs along the Southern edge of the city and once partly demarcated free from slave-holding states. “The opera is about the relationship with the land, with the soil, with our country, with the deeply problematic systemic racism in this country. So it feels like the right piece at the right time and the right place to show it.”