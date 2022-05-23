Perspective is everything. As we cautiously emerge from our pandemic mindsets, why not take a moment to look up? Delight in the angles and curves of the buildings and leafy canopies that we normally dart past, heads in our phones, minds elsewhere. Details come into focus — the way the columns of Widener Library frame Memorial Church, the vivid buds on branches in spring, the inscription on Dexter Gate. Here’s what a Harvard photographer found when she pointed her camera skyward from Longwood to the Arboretum to Harvard Square.