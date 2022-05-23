Photos offer fresh angle on campus
By Stephanie Mitchell Harvard Staff Photographer
Perspective is everything. As we cautiously emerge from our pandemic mindsets, why not take a moment to look up? Delight in the angles and curves of the buildings and leafy canopies that we normally dart past, heads in our phones, minds elsewhere. Details come into focus — the way the columns of Widener Library frame Memorial Church, the vivid buds on branches in spring, the inscription on Dexter Gate. Here’s what a Harvard photographer found when she pointed her camera skyward from Longwood to the Arboretum to Harvard Square.
The Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building, designed by Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, bridges disciplines across physics, engineering, and applied sciences.
The Northwest Science Building is dynamic from every angle.
The Wasserstein Building is the northern gateway to the Law School.
Tree branches overlay the red molded brick of Sever Hall in the Yard.
The entrances to the Center for Government and International Studies’ northern building and Northwest Science Building pair well with their warm slated materials.
A bird takes flight over Langdell Hall at the Law School.
Arches decorate Austin Hall at the Law School and Memorial Church in the Yard.
The columns of Widener Library frame the skies above Memorial Church.
The Carpenter Center, designed by Swiss-born architect Le Corbusier, with its signature ramp, meets the Harvard Art Museums, redesigned by Italian architect Renzo Piano.
John Griffin paints and restores a lamppost alongside Buckingham House in Radcliffe Yard.
A tree canopy stretches to heights in Arnold Arboretum, and red buds blossom over the Barker Center.
Spring brings budding leaves between Widener Library and Wigglesworth Hall.
Gordon Hall is the focal point of the Harvard Medical School Quadrangle.
The New Research Building at the Medical School and the Kresge Building at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health are shining grids of glass and stone.
The brilliant exterior of University Hall offsets budding branches.
Visitors approach William James Hall and the Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building.
The Center for Government and International Studies Building Complex brings light-filled spaces to the scholarship within.
Memorial Hall is silhouetted by the rising sun.