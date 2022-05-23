Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Looking up

Good days, tough days

Campus & Community

Looking up

Dexter Gate greets visitors to Harvard Yard with the inscription: “Enter to grow in wisdom."

Campus & Community

Looking up

Dexter Gate greets visitors to Harvard Yard with the inscription: “Enter to grow in wisdom."

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Photos offer fresh angle on campus

By Stephanie Mitchell Harvard Staff Photographer

Date

Share

Perspective is everything. As we cautiously emerge from our pandemic mindsets, why not take a moment to look up? Delight in the angles and curves of the buildings and leafy canopies that we normally dart past, heads in our phones, minds elsewhere. Details come into focus — the way the columns of Widener Library frame Memorial Church, the vivid buds on branches in spring, the inscription on Dexter Gate. Here’s what a Harvard photographer found when she pointed her camera skyward from Longwood to the Arboretum to Harvard Square.

The Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building is pictured.

The Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building, designed by Spanish architect Rafael Moneo, bridges disciplines across physics, engineering, and applied sciences.

The Northwest Science Building is pictured.
The Northwest Science Building is pictured.

The Northwest Science Building is dynamic from every angle.

The Wasserstein Building is the northern gateway to the Law School.

The Wasserstein Building is the northern gateway to the Law School.

Sever Hall is pictured.

Tree branches overlay the red molded brick of Sever Hall in the Yard.

The entrance to the Center for Government and International Studies’ northern building is pictured.
Northwest Science Building is pictured.

The entrances to the Center for Government and International Studies’ northern building and Northwest Science Building pair well with their warm slated materials.

A bird takes flight over Langdell Hall at the Law School.

A bird takes flight over Langdell Hall at the Law School.

Arches decorate Austin Hall at the Law School.
Arches decorate Memorial Church in the Yard.

Arches decorate Austin Hall at the Law School and Memorial Church in the Yard.

The columns of Widener Library frame the skies above Memorial Church.

The columns of Widener Library frame the skies above Memorial Church.

The Carpenter Center is pictured.
Harvard Art Museums is pictured.

The Carpenter Center, designed by Swiss-born architect Le Corbusier, with its signature ramp, meets the Harvard Art Museums, redesigned by Italian architect Renzo Piano.

John Griffin paints and restores a lamppost alongside Buckingham House in Radcliffe Yard.

John Griffin paints and restores a lamppost alongside Buckingham House in Radcliffe Yard.

A tree canopy stretches to heights in Arnold Arboretum.
red buds blossom over the Barker Center.

A tree canopy stretches to heights in Arnold Arboretum, and red buds blossom over the Barker Center.

Spring brings budding leaves between Widener Library and Wigglesworth Hall.

Spring brings budding leaves between Widener Library and Wigglesworth Hall.

Gordan Hall is pictured in the Harvard Medical School Quadrangle.

Gordon Hall is the focal point of the Harvard Medical School Quadrangle.

The New Research Building at the Medical School
The Kresge Building at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health is pictured.

The New Research Building at the Medical School and the Kresge Building at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health are shining grids of glass and stone.

The brilliant exterior of University Hall offsets budding branches.

The brilliant exterior of University Hall offsets budding branches.

Visitors approach William James Hall.
Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building is pictured.

Visitors approach William James Hall and the Lab for Integrated Science and Engineering Building.

The Center for Government and International Studies Building Complex brings light-filled spaces to the scholarship within.
The Center for Government and International Studies Building is pictured.

The Center for Government and International Studies Building Complex brings light-filled spaces to the scholarship within.

Memorial Hall is silhouetted by the rising sun.

Memorial Hall is silhouetted by the rising sun.

 

 

Up
Next

Campus

Good days, tough days

Jesse, Sheila, Brenda, and Anastasia Onyango.

Campus & Community

Good days, tough days

Harvard senior Anastasia Onyango (far right) with siblings (from left) Jesse, Sheila, and Brenda at a rooftop restaurant in North Carolina.

Photo courtesy of Anastasia Onyango