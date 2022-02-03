Keely Moy ’22

Women’s Ice Hockey

For Mather House resident Keely Moy, the Olympics were not on her radar until the cloud of the pandemic provided an unexpected rainbow.

An economics concentrator with a secondary in folklore and mythology, Moy is a native of San Diego, but her mother, Susanna, grew up in Switzerland, giving Moy and her brother, Tyler ’17, an alumnus of Harvard’s men’s hockey program, dual American-Swiss citizenship. The tightknit hockey family has always maintained close ties with Switzerland — Tyler currently plays for Geneva in the country’s top professional league.

A senior forward on Harvard’s women’s hockey team, Moy and her teammates saw the pandemic cancel their 2020-21 season entirely. But that misfortune allowed Moy to play a season of hockey in Switzerland last year — a requirement for eligibility on the Swiss national team.

“I definitely have always wanted to be an Olympian, but [I didn’t think] it was going to happen for me, which was OK,” said Moy. “At Harvard, I was playing Division I college hockey for a Top 10 team. But when the pandemic hit, I [realized] I could actually go play for Switzerland and be in the Beijing Olympics.”

The training experience was not without challenges. Her father, Randy, a defining influence in her life and hockey career, died in July 2020 after a battle with cancer. “It was very difficult for me emotionally and mentally … but [going to Switzerland] made me a stronger person in the end,” said Moy. “Not many people move to a foreign country not knowing anybody, and not speaking the language.”

Moy won the Swiss national championship with the Lugano Ladies’ Hockey Club.

“In so many ways, COVID was so tough. But it was such a blessing for me in so many ways. If COVID hadn’t hit, I would have had to take off from school to be with my dad,” Moy said. “It gave me the year of freedom that I needed to go play in Switzerland and have this all happen. It’s every athlete’s dream to go to the Olympics.”