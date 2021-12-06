The Faculty of Arts and Sciences Task Force on Visual Culture and Signage has released its report on how to evolve a more inclusive visual culture that makes space for the multitude of voices and stories that make up the past, present, and future of the FAS.
Claudine Gay, Edgerley Family Dean of the FAS, announced the group’s findings on Monday. They offered a set of principles and several recommendations, including establishing the new position of FAS campus curator and creating a Committee on Visual Culture and Signage.
“The task force report offers an inspiring and ambitious vision for the future of our shared spaces,” said Gay, who commissioned the panel last fall. “It calls for a dynamic approach to our visual culture and signage, one that takes seriously the practices of curation and understands our visual environment as a site of both profound educational opportunity as well as of consequential experience and affirmative community.”
Dean of Arts and Humanities Robin Kelsey, who chaired the task force, said the FAS can use public art to communicate its identity and its ambitions to its own community and the world. He noted that the public art traditionally used at Harvard is of the permanent kind — sculptures and plaques that have become important landmarks on campus — but there is opportunity to expand to more transient forms that can create crucial moments for gathering, reflection, and self-criticism.