“We represent the past of our institution, amply, through the portraits on our walls, and the sculptures in our courtyards, and the plaques on our buildings. But we don’t represent that history with the breadth that corresponds to the inclusiveness of the institution in the present, or what we hope will be the even greater inclusiveness of the institution in the future,” Kelsey said.

Dan Byers, John R. and Barbara Robinson Family Director at Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts, will chair the committee.

“I feel both the weight of this important work along with a real sense of energy and excitement about how we might be more intentional, inclusive, experimental, and generous in the ways we express and organize our visual culture, and how we tell our campus’ stories,” Byers said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work alongside a diverse group of inspiring colleagues to think through complicated questions of history, aesthetics, representation, and what it means to express our values in the visual realm.”

Among its first priorities, the committee and campus curator will focus on helping steer the visual renewal at the FAS Faculty Room, Annenberg Hall, and the GSAS Student Center in Lehman Hall. Each location represents an opportunity to create spaces that are more inclusive and community-affirming, Kelsey said.

“When we spoke with undergraduates, we heard time and again about Annenberg and the extent to which the portraits on the walls suggest to many students that they don’t belong to the real Harvard,” he said, adding that he has heard similar sentiments from graduate students and faculty. “Some of those conversations were deeply moving and motivating. I think that’s a space where we could make a huge difference to the undergraduate community by making some appropriate changes.”

In its 29-page report, the task force also called for a dynamic program for public art in FAS, moving beyond portraiture, and reimagining campus spaces to be more inclusive of disabled members of the community.

Byers highlighted the need to improve signage around campus as well.

“Signage — and its related field of way-finding — helps us locate our place in the world, or place in relation to the people and buildings around us,” he said. “What if we actually knew what went on inside of each building we passed? What if we were given the opportunity to learn about those buildings and what people have done inside them? We are not an open-air museum. And yet we are still a vital historical site where too few of the lives and achievements of those who have learned and taught and worked here are made known to those of us who hurry to work or class every day.”