Skip to content

The Harvard Gazette

Doors reopen at Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

Ideas captured in chalk on slate

Campus & Community

Doors reopen at Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

Scott Fulton (left) and Jennifer Brown.

Campus & Community

Doors reopen at Harvard Museums of Science & Culture

Ware Collection of Blaschka Glass Models of Plants conservator Scott Fulton (left) and collection manager Jennifer Brown put the finishing touches on the exhibit “From the Hands of the Makers.”

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer

Starting Nov. 26, public is invited to view three new exhibitions

By HMSC Communications

Date

Share

With three new exhibitions set, the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture will reopen to the public for in-person visits on Friday.

HMSC includes Harvard Museum of Natural History, Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East, and the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments, all of which have been closed to in-person visits since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

“From the Hands of the Makers,” a new exhibit featuring the Glass Flowers, will be at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. This unique collection was made by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka, the father and son team of Czech glass artists. From 1886 through 1936, the Blaschkas produced 4,300 glass models that represent 780 plant species. “From the Hands of the Makers” investigates the lingering mysteries surrounding their work.

On display at the Peabody Museum is “Muchos Méxicos: Crossroads of the Americas” which explores Mexico’s rich history as a site of human innovation, creativity, and cultural diversity.

Display for Glass Flowers.
Jennifer Brown and Scott Fulton.

Pigments used in the creation of the Glass Flowers. A detail of Oriental Planetree from Europe and Asia by Rudolf Blaschka, 1906 (Model 728).

The Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East presents the new exhibition “Mediterranean Marketplaces: Connecting the Ancient World,” exploring the movement of goods, peoples, and ideas around the ancient Mediterranean.

“In many ways our complex of museums are evidence that there is never a poverty of imagination at the intersection of science and culture,” said Brenda Tindal, who was named HMSC executive director in May. “We truly look forward to welcoming our community of visitors back into our galleries as we begin this important chapter for our museums and campus.”

To ensure a streamlined admission process, proof of COVID-19 vaccination (or a negative PCR test), masking, and timed-ticket reservations are required under the museums’ new “Know, Show, Go” policies. Read more about the museum protocols and hours.  All public programs will remain virtual through Dec. 31, unless otherwise noted. For a list of events, check out the calendar.

Up
Next

Campus

Ideas captured in chalk on slate

Hakim Walker writes on math lounge chalkboard.

Campus & Community

Ideas captured in chalk on slate

Hakim Walker, preceptor of mathematics, uses the chalkboard in the Science Center math lounge to try to solve a problem: finding the volume of a ball with a 2-centimeter-long cylindrical hole drilled through it.

Photos by Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer