With three new exhibitions set, the Harvard Museums of Science & Culture will reopen to the public for in-person visits on Friday.

HMSC includes Harvard Museum of Natural History, Peabody Museum of Archaeology & Ethnology, Harvard Museum of the Ancient Near East, and the Collection of Historical Scientific Instruments, all of which have been closed to in-person visits since March 2020 due to COVID-19.

“From the Hands of the Makers,” a new exhibit featuring the Glass Flowers, will be at the Harvard Museum of Natural History. This unique collection was made by Leopold and Rudolf Blaschka, the father and son team of Czech glass artists. From 1886 through 1936, the Blaschkas produced 4,300 glass models that represent 780 plant species. “From the Hands of the Makers” investigates the lingering mysteries surrounding their work.

On display at the Peabody Museum is “Muchos Méxicos: Crossroads of the Americas” which explores Mexico’s rich history as a site of human innovation, creativity, and cultural diversity.