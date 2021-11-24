Elle Freedman ’25

Field Hockey

Canaday Hall

Chapel Hill, North Carolina



I did not fully understand the importance of the hard work my upperclassmen and coaches put in during the intermission that COVID implemented on Ivy League athletics until I stepped onto the pitch for the first time. These seniors put their lives, future careers, and graduation plans on hold for over a year to ensure they would get another opportunity to wear a Harvard uniform again. That dedication and commitment is what inspires me every day to work harder and play for the 24 other women standing beside me. Seeing the emotion on my teammates’ faces when the final shot went in, beating Princeton, and securing the Ivy League championship, showed me that field hockey is so much more than a game — it’s about family.