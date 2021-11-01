Schrag said the “breadth/depth balance” is sometimes a challenge to strike, given limited resources and an aging board of tutors, but both faculty and students have stayed true to the vision that was set when the concentration was started of a rigorous, scientific program focused on some of the most important and challenging issues of our time.

“I advise four ESPP students, and the topics of their research are extraordinary. One is studying Camp Fire (the deadliest wildfire in California history), who pays for it — should it be PG&E or the state, or those living in harm’s way? One is writing a senior thesis on whether comedy is an effective mode of communicating about climate change. The scale of their inquiry is tremendous,” he said.

The search for a new faculty tutor is on as part of a search in Earth and Planetary Science.

“There are many natural connections between EPS and ESPP, as demonstrated by the exciting projects undertaken by recent students who have tackled capstone or thesis work with EPS advisers,” Ann Pearson, Murray and Martha Ross Professor of Environmental Sciences and Harvard College Professor, said. “These projects are diverse and range from water resources, to energy policy, to agriculture, to natural disasters and hazards. A better understanding of changes in our polar regions will be essential as we look toward the altered climate of the future and whether that work is focused on the fate of ice in Antarctica or the changing landscape of the Siberian Arctic.”

“We’d like for more students to go beyond this feeling of dread or have only a shallow understanding of the issues.” — Noel Michele “Missy” Holbrook, Environmental Science and Public Policy chair

Schrag’s first-year seminar “The World of Tomorrow: Inhabiting the 21st Century” was Wonuola Obasa’s point of entry into Environmental Science and Public Policy. As a first-year from Nigeria intent on going to medical school, he considered molecular and cellular biology, but Schrag’s spring course included a three-week section on climate change.

“It’s the next problem to be solved for my generation. I was more hopeful after taking the class and knew this is the field I want to be at the forefront of,” said the Leverett House junior. “That following summer I did research at the Medical School on air pollution and health in Nigeria with A. Bernard Ackerman Professor of the Culture of Medicine David Jones. That showed me I could combine my interest in public health and focus in on vulnerable populations on a global scale. In Nigeria, we have such an air pollution problem with old cars on the road and receiving low-grade fuel from big oil companies. In certain parts there is terrible black soot, so much that you can’t put white clothes outside. And this relates to pulmonary health and other health effects.”

Obasa is grateful for the community he finds in ZESPP, weekly Zoom panels that invite alumni to share their work experiences, and, of course, the lounge space where he is as likely to grab coffee with a professor as hang out with friends between classes. Within Environmental Science and Public Policy, he focuses on human health but loves that fellow concentrators’ areas of focus range from infrastructure to climate science and public policy.

“We all follow our respective passions, but they all intersect. The more you learn, the more you realize, nothing is separate,” he said.

Fan is specializing in energy and U.S.-China climate policy. During COVID, she worked with the New Zealand government to develop emissions-reduction policies that move the country toward a low-carbon future.

“This was a hugely rewarding role that gave me insight into the complex inner workings of climate policy,” she said. “At the end of the day, the most important thing for me is to look at climate issues with a balanced lens that takes into consideration the needs of marginalized communities, including small island nations that don’t often get as much of a say in an issue that will disproportionately affect them.”