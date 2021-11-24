Considering the species’ original journey required tens of millions of years and the crossing of an ocean, the arrival of three dawn redwood trees at the president’s house on Tuesday in Cambridge was a walk in the park.

In the sun-dappled landscape at Elmwood, President Larry Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow welcomed Arnold Arboretum Director William (Ned) Friedman and colleagues for an afternoon tree planting. Clones of a 73-year-old dawn redwood at the Arboretum were planted to help celebrate the Arboretum’s 150th anniversary in 2022 and honor a relationship dating back to Harvard’s establishment of the Arboretum in Jamaica Plain in 1872.

The Bacows took the lead with ceremonial chrome shovels. (A fourth was planted last April near the Arboretum’s Weld Hill Research Building.) The trees were propagated from hardwood cuttings taken in 2018 from the Arboretum’s oldest dawn redwood (3-48*A), which was accessioned in 1948 as seed and was among the first of its kind to grow in North America in about 60 million years.

Since 1995 the Arboretum’s logo has featured a conical silhouette of Metasequoia gyptostoboides — roots exposed and crowning the Arboretum’s founding year of 1872 — embedded in a Harvard shield to symbolize the Arboretum’s relationship to the University and its mission of botanical discovery, international conservation, and education. For its sesquicentennial, the logo adds the year 2022 to reflect the longevity of its Harvard partnership and 150 years of mutual commitment to deepening people’s knowledge of nature.