Aleena Ijaz, J.D.’22, who grew up in Falls Church, Virginia, agrees.

“It has been 20 years since the atrocities of 9/11, yet the wound continues to dig deep,” said Ijaz in an email. “It digs into the families that lost loved ones on that ill-fated day. It digs into the national fabric of this country, forever altered by the destruction of our own. It also digs into the lives of Muslim Americans, marked by the scarlet letters imprinted on them by terrorists with whom they shared nothing in common save for one imperfect classification: Muslim.”

Muslim women in particular have been targeted because a number wear the hijab, said Samia Omar, Harvard’s first Muslim woman chaplain. Omar, who had moved from Egypt to New York City in 2000, remembers how her neighbors stopped talking to her the day after the attacks. “After Sept. 11, everything around you made you feel that you didn’t belong here,” said Omar, who was verbally attacked for wearing a hijab.

Omar counsels Muslim female students at Harvard and worries about the heavy burden placed on young adherents to Islam. “It’s been 20 years, since 2001 to 2021, and we still have the same fear and the same concerns,” said Omar.

America has made significant strides in two decades, said Asani, but progress is a mixed bag. Universities and colleges have incorporated Islam in their curriculums, and there are more interfaith initiatives to bring together Christians, Jews, and Muslims. Still, many policy think tanks focus on Islam not as a religion but as a security risk. This view is prevalent among some politicians. Former President Trump’s onetime national security adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn referred to Islam as a “political ideology” that “hides behind this notion of being a religion,” and others have echoed that insult.

“A lot of Muslim Americans are much more open about countering Islamophobia, which is our legacy. Our generation, that of young Muslim Americans raised in the shadow of 9/11, was born to take on these issues.” — Mussab Ali

Asani worries about such organizations because of their influence in policy-making. “They know very little about the faith, the practices, and the ethics behind Islam,” he said. “They’re not really trying to understand the perspectives of Muslims and how they view the world.”

One unexpected outcome of 9/11 fallout has been a rise in Muslim Americans’ interest in electoral politics. Exit polling by the Council on American-Islamic Relations found that the group turned out in record numbers for the 2020 presidential election, with the vast majority backing Joe Biden. In 2018, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib became the first Muslim women elected to Congress. Only four Muslims have ever served in Congress, the other two being former Representative Keith Ellison of Minnesota, who served from 2007-2019, and Representative André Carson of Indiana, elected in 2008 and now in his seventh term.

Mussab Ali, J.D. ’23, was elected to the Jersey City Board of Education in 2017, the first Muslim ever elected to public office in the city. He says he can point to the moment when he decided to run for office: in 2015, when then-presidential candidate Donald Trump made the false claim that he had seen Muslims in New Jersey cheering when the twin towers came down.

Ali, who had endured taunts in his youth, was a pre-med student in college, but decided instead to go into law and politics to counter Islamophobia and to be a “leading example” of what it means to be Muslim.