After 18 months away, Harvard students returned cautiously and excitedly to physical classrooms this past week. Masked up, they filled first-year seminars, General Education lectures, and performance studios, meeting their professors and one another — often for the first time. With strict public health measures in place, the circumstances of the new school year were far from the old normal, but September’s optimism was palpable everywhere from Harvard’s Robinson Hall to its new Science and Engineering Complex in Allston.