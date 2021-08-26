Skip to content

Let the music play

A portrait of the man behind the portraits

Marcos Santos.

Marcos Santos and Grooversity played on Brighton Common.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Community members enjoy live music during the Concerts in the Common series in Brighton

By Amy Kamosa Harvard Correspondent

After a year in which it was silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harvard Ed Portal’s annual outdoor Family Concert Series has returned more robust than ever, joining forces with a team from Brighton Main Streets to co-produce 10 free outdoor performances at the Brighton Farmers Market.

The Concerts in the Common series began in June and runs on the second and last Wednesdays each month through Oct. 27. The family friendly performances include local and regional artists performing styles from a capella to taiko, and feature live music, dance, storytelling, and demonstrations.

Past performers have included the award-winning klezmer band Ezekiel’s Wheels, who played the market on July 14, and Marcus Santos & Grooversity, an Afro-Brazilian drumming ensemble that encouraged audience participation through drumming and dance. Upcoming acts include the BeanTown Lockers dance ensemble on Sept. 8, Boston-based R&B singer-song writer Miranda Rae on Sept. 29, and taiko drumming by Odaiko New England on Oct. 13.

“This collaboration with Brighton Main Streets really strengthened what we were able to offer the community this summer. It’s been a great partnership,” said Eve Alpern, assistant director for arts programming at the Ed Portal. The Ed Portal and Brighton Main Streets each booked half the concerts and split other responsibilities. Brighton Main Streets has been providing in-person concert support, while the Ed Portal has been responsible for community outreach efforts.

The Brighton Farmers Market is managed by the Allston Brighton Health Collaborative and is held every Wednesday afternoon from June 16 through Oct. 27 at the Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Ave. For a complete concert line-up, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/concerts-in-the-common/schedule.

Grooversity.

Marcos Santos and Grooversity invited audience dancers to the stage while playing on Brighton Common.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Woman dancing.

Audience members enjoyed the live music on a hot summer afternoon.

Rose Lincoln/Harvard Staff Photographer

Bass player, Kirsten Lamb (left), talks with Sofie Daley (right).

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Sarah Yapo and James Yu.

Sarah Yapo and James Yu (left) enjoy samosas together.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

Two people waving.
Woman with sunflowers.

Two audience members wave from the crowd. Krissy Jones sits near sunflowers from the Under The Sun Farm.

Photos by Rose Lincoln and Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographers

Woman with dog.

Katie Kellner plays with her dog, Jackson.

Kris Snibbe/Harvard Staff Photographer

