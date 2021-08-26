After a year in which it was silenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Harvard Ed Portal’s annual outdoor Family Concert Series has returned more robust than ever, joining forces with a team from Brighton Main Streets to co-produce 10 free outdoor performances at the Brighton Farmers Market.

The Concerts in the Common series began in June and runs on the second and last Wednesdays each month through Oct. 27. The family friendly performances include local and regional artists performing styles from a capella to taiko, and feature live music, dance, storytelling, and demonstrations.

Past performers have included the award-winning klezmer band Ezekiel’s Wheels, who played the market on July 14, and Marcus Santos & Grooversity, an Afro-Brazilian drumming ensemble that encouraged audience participation through drumming and dance. Upcoming acts include the BeanTown Lockers dance ensemble on Sept. 8, Boston-based R&B singer-song writer Miranda Rae on Sept. 29, and taiko drumming by Odaiko New England on Oct. 13.

“This collaboration with Brighton Main Streets really strengthened what we were able to offer the community this summer. It’s been a great partnership,” said Eve Alpern, assistant director for arts programming at the Ed Portal. The Ed Portal and Brighton Main Streets each booked half the concerts and split other responsibilities. Brighton Main Streets has been providing in-person concert support, while the Ed Portal has been responsible for community outreach efforts.

The Brighton Farmers Market is managed by the Allston Brighton Health Collaborative and is held every Wednesday afternoon from June 16 through Oct. 27 at the Brighton Common, 30 Chestnut Hill Ave. For a complete concert line-up, visit: https://sites.google.com/view/concerts-in-the-common/schedule.