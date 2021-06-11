Thomas P. Glynn, chief executive officer of the Harvard Allston Land Co. (HALC), today announced that he would retire from his role this summer.

In 2018, Glynn was named the founding chief executive of HALC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Harvard University focused on developing the Enterprise Research Campus (ERC). During his tenure he was instrumental in advancing the University’s vision for the ERC in the Allston neighborhood of Boston. Adjacent to Harvard’s new Science and Engineering Complex and across the street from Harvard Business School, the campus will be a cornerstone of Harvard’s commitment to enhance the area in ways that align with its teaching and research mission.

Under Glynn’s leadership, HALC led the search for a development partner, a process that attracted interest from companies around the country and culminated in the selection of Tishman Speyer to work with HALC on the creation of an initial 14-acre parcel. Plans include a mix of research-focused companies, green space, residences, a hotel, and a conference center.

“Tom Glynn leaves a remarkable legacy at Harvard,” said University President Larry Bacow. “We are fortunate to have benefited from his expertise, his insight, and his leadership during his time at the helm of the Harvard Allston Land Co. He has created a solid foundation for our efforts, successfully led a global search for a world-class developer in Tishman Speyer, and helped us begin to make the vision of a state-of-the-art Enterprise Research Campus in Allston a reality. I am deeply grateful that he will continue to be a part of the Harvard community and wish him much happiness in his well-deserved retirement from HALC.”

“Tom helped establish HALC’s vision and charter to oversee the commercial development of Harvard land in Allston to advance the University’s mission and build a vibrant neighborhood. Tom assembled a talented team to help HALC achieve these aims,” said Nitin Nohria, chair of the HALC board and former dean of Harvard Business School. “From choosing outstanding architects, designing welcoming public spaces, setting the highest sustainability standards, to advancing diversity, inclusion, and belonging goals in all aspects of the project, Tom has established a foundation of excellence and equity that will serve HALC and Harvard for decades to come.”

Katie Lapp, Executive Vice President and HALC board member, reflected on Glynn’s tenure, noting, “Tom’s insight and counsel over the past three years have been integral as the University continues to pursue its plans for a research campus that will bring together the very best of our region and add real dimension to the opportunities for learning, collaboration, and innovation that exist in Allston. His thoughtful contributions and untiring efforts have helped to bring us closer to realizing this vision. I wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Prior to his arrival at HALC, Glynn had a distinguished career that included serving as chief executive of the Massachusetts Port Authority, which has significant real estate portfolios in the South Boston Seaport and East Boston Waterfront. He also served as chief operating officer of Harvard-affiliated Partners HealthCare, deputy secretary of labor under President Bill Clinton, senior vice president of finance and administration at Brown University, and general manager of the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Glynn plans to continue teaching as an adjunct lecturer in public policy at the Harvard Kennedy School, a role he has had since 2019.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead HALC over the past three years,” he said. “I am immensely grateful to Dean Nohria and HALC board members Katie Lapp, Karen Mills, and Penny Pritzker for their ongoing support and guidance. And I especially want to thank President Bacow for the incredible opportunity to launch this enterprise. I’m excited to watch the planning and implementation of the ERC continue to unfold and remain confident that this project will strengthen and transform the entire region in new and exciting ways.”

The HALC board plans to appoint an interim leader and has begun a search for Glynn’s successor.