As the Beatles once sang, here comes the sun. Smiling faces have returned to Memorial Drive. The route between Western Avenue and Gerry’s Landing Road, known as Riverbend Park, is now closed to vehicles during designated hours on weekends through Nov. 8. Joggers, walkers, cyclists, and skateboarders are out again in force, as bright skies, climbing temperatures, and budding trees set the tone for a break from the pandemic doldrums. People are moving easily, with social distancing built in. Dogs and even a cat on a leash, kids in tow or on tandem bikes, friends, families, and solitary striders all glide along. It’s a collective display of joy and relief at being safely outside with one another, with gratitude. With the spring comes hope, and a feeling that maybe, with a little help from our friends, we’ll return to some semblance of normalcy. Together we take a communal breath of fresh air.