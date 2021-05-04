Four Harvard faculty were among the 120 members elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

The new members — 59 of whom are women, the most elected in a single year — were selected in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

“The historic number of women elected this year reflects the critical contributions that they are making in many fields of science, as well as a concerted effort by our academy to recognize those contributions and the essential value of increasing diversity in our ranks,” said National Academy of Sciences President Marcia McNutt. “I am pleased to welcome all of our new members, and I look forward to engaging with them in the work of the National Academies.”

Those elected today bring the total number of active members to 2,461 and the total number of international members to 511. International members are nonvoting members of the academy, with citizenship outside the United States.

Newly elected members from Harvard

Alan D’Andrea: The Fuller-American Cancer Society Professor, Department of Radiation Oncology, Harvard Medical School; and director, Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Vadim N. Gladyshev: Professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School; and director of Redox Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

David M. Knipe: Higgins Professor of Microbiology and Molecular Genetics, Department of Microbiology, Harvard Medical School

David R. Liu: Investigator, Howard Hughes Medical Institute; and Thomas Dudley Cabot Professor of the Natural Sciences, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology, Harvard University