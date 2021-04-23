On Thursday evening, Hasty Pudding Theatricals welcomed actress Viola Davis to its first ever virtual Woman of the Year award ceremony, complete with the traditional roast.

Davis is the 71st recipient of the award, joining the ranks of Elizabeth Banks, Octavia Spencer, and Anne Hathaway.

The Hasty Pudding cast challenged the actress to several dramatic scenarios, including competing in a dance-off with “Meryl Streep,” performing a scene for a parody of Marvel franchise director James Gunn, and providing “Melania Trump” with some advice from her famed show, “How to Get Away with Murder.”